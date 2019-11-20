A year of community events and surveys has revealed a community with serious doubts about Charleston County's current criminal justice structure.

The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which presented data from over 1,200 responses Tuesday, plans to incorporate their findings in a 2020 strategic plan.

"I was blown away by the results," Project Director Kristy Danford said. "It really was the culmination of a year of engagement."

While a third of respondents said the local justice system treats people fairly, 82 percent said the county's local justice system needs improvements and 76 percent said they were concerned about safety in the community.

More than 80 percent said they'd like to know more about the local criminal justice system.

Forty-two percent of respondents said they'd been impacted by the Charleston County justice system, and 49 percent had not.

When asked to rank their areas of concern by the level of attention needed, respondents split their answers near-evenly between bond practices, time to justice, recidivism and over-representation of minorities.

The survey, which asked respondents to rate their understanding and approval of the local system, revealed clear concerns about transparency, safety and impact, Danford said.

Responses indicate that community members are focused on five key themes: racial and socioeconomic bias, behavior or system agents, public engagement strategies, challenges for formerly incarcerated citizens and local criminal justice outcomes.

The council, which consists of a dozen professionals, experts and community members, will use the responses to develop a plan to improve the county's criminal justice system.

The 2020 strategic plan will build on the council's initial 2015 plan, which combined local data and field-wide best practices and was implemented in 2016.

In the years since, the council has tracked lower arrest rates, increased use of jail diversion tactics and more efficient adjudication timelines. The local jail population has shrunk by 20 percent.

Council members expect to build on that progress while addressing community priorities to focus more on citizens' concerns.

"We've worked really hard to make this as open as possible," Danford said. "I think the real challenge is going to be how do we continue."