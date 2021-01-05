Charleston County Council will be led by Teddie Pryor and Anna Johnson

A much-speculated contest between Democrats Teddie Pryor and Kylon Middleton for chairmanship of Charleston County Council evaporated Tuesday evening when Pryor was elected on a party-line vote with Middleton's support.
At the same meeting Councilwoman Anna Johnson was voted vice-chair, also on a party-line 5-4 vote. Johnson, who was first elected to council in 2010, said she might be the first Black woman to serve in the vice chair role.
The contest for the chairmanship was between two council veterans with prior leadership roles. It was Pryor, a Democrat, versus Herb Sass, a Republican, on a council that now has a 5-4 Democrat majority following the November election.
“I hope my fellow council members know I’m not about partisanship, I’m about the business of the people," Pryor said after winning the chairmanship.
Sass, after losing to Pryor, was then nominated for vice chair, losing to Johnson.
In a Dec. 31 opinion column in The Post and Courier, Joseph Kelly, co-chairman of West Ashley Democrats, had urged council members to support Middleton for chairman. Earlier in December, columnist Steve Bailey quoted Middleton saying he had the skills to be chairman.
Middleton, a 48-year-old Democrat, is senior pastor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church and began serving on County Council as of Tuesday when the newly-elected councilman was sworn in. A former high school principal in North Carolina, he was also project leader of the city of Charleston's Illumination Project.
If there was a contest for chairman among the Democrats it was apparently resolved before the meeting because Middleton was not nominated for chair or vice chair of the council.
The nine members of County Council set the county's policy, hire key administrators and appoint the members of boards and commissions.
They serve four-year terms in the part-time positions and are paid $20,738 yearly, plus benefits. The council chair is paid a higher amount, $26,142, and presides over council meetings.
Pryor is a project manager for the city of North Charleston. He has served on council since 2004, including a time as council chairman.