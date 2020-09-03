Charleston County Council unanimously approves renewing face mask ordinance

Charleston County officials voted unanimously Thursday night to renew a mandate requiring masks or other face coverings in public places.

County Council members also voted to extend a state of emergency for the county.

Both the state of emergency and the mask requirement will be in place for 20 more days and apply only to unincorporated areas of Charleston County.

The council's decision comes days after a contentious move by Mount Pleasant leaders, who voted down a mask requirement Tuesday.

Will Haynie, the town's mayor, turned to Twitter to drum up support for a new town rule. Officials are expected to reconvene for a vote next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, nearly 8,000 people signed an online petition supporting the reinstatement of a mask rule in the town as of Thursday night.

In August, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control released data showing that coronavirus cases dropped significantly in areas where officials enacted mask requirements.