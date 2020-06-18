Charleston County Council removes housing authority chairman overseeing Joseph Floyd Manor

Charleston County Council voted to remove the chairman of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority board of commissioners Thursday night in the wake of turmoil over squalid conditions at Joseph Floyd Manor.

The vote to oust George Dawson came after officials spent nearly three hours in a closed-door session discussing personnel matters and other issues impacting the agency and the senior housing high rise on the Charleston peninsula, which has fallen into severe disrepair.

The vacant position on the board will be advertised.

The housing authority operates and maintains the building and other public housing units in Charleston County.

In May, The Post and Courier first reported about Joseph Floyd Manor residents' plight. Officials, including County Council Chairman Elliott Summey pledged swift action following a tour of the building with several other public figures.

But the council does not have direct oversight of the building.

The housing authority operates independently from the county as a business enterprise. It receives the majority of its funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, although County Council does occasionally provide funding assistance.

And the council also appoints members of the agency's governing board, of which Dawson was a member until Thursday night.

In late May, Dawson and his board voted to fire housing authority CEO James Williams.

Before his firing, Williams spoke with the newspaper and acknowledged the issues in the building.

He said problems had been festering for years before he came on board to lead the organization in October 2018.

"You’re looking at 10 years where nothing was being done," Williams said. "The problems are being addressed. It’s just going to take some time."

The housing authority has been hampered by budgetary shortfalls and other funding issues, including a $1.2 million loan taken out years ago that now requires annual payments of about $100,000, he said.

"That loan should have been used to fix this building up," Williams said.

Neither he nor any other public official was able to provide information on where the money from that loan was spent.

On Wednesday, Joseph Floyd Manor residents gathered outside the building to call on elected officials to act swiftly. Many said they still feel abandoned by authorities who've pledged to help them.

Federal housing authorities are coming to inspect the building in July, but residents say they need immediate help. They called on authorities to come up with a plan that could be put in place in the short term while long-term details are worked out.