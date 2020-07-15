Charleston County council members vote to name Bill Tuten new county administrator

Bill Tuten was unanimously approved to be Charleston County's new administrator, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Charleston County Council members cast votes confirming Tuten, who had been serving as acting administrator since January, on Tuesday, officials said. He previously worked as Charleston County's special projects liaison.
"Mr. Tuten brings a wealth of knowledge to Charleston County," said Council Chairman Elliott Summey. "Over the last six months, he has led the county through unprecedented times. Throughout this pandemic he has proven his ability to handle complex situations often times involving multiple jurisdictions."
The administrator has more than 25 years of experience working in local, state and federal government, officials said. He served in positions with U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Strom Thurmond.
He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor's degree in political science and government, is a member of the South Carolina Military Base Task Force, a former member of the Medical University of South Carolina Board of Visitors and a Riley Fellow Graduate of the Riley Institute’s Diversity Initiative.