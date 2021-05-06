Charleston County Council changes controversial deal with federal judge Dawson

Charleston County amended former attorney Joe Dawson's controversial exit contract, and now the federal judge will not receive any cut of the county's potential payout from the national opioid pharmaceutical litigation.

Dawson, who is facing a judicial ethics complaint over his December contract with the county, also had asked the county to clarify that he won't be providing any legal services to the county in return for the $216,000 the county paid him, Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said.

"The agreement will specify that he can't provide any legal services or legal advice," said Pryor at the May 6 council meeting.

It was County Council, Pryor also said, that decided to reduce Dawson's cut of the potential opioid settlement to zero. He said Dawson has agreed to that.

"In fact, they wanted to keep a number in there, but we said zero," said Pryor, referring to Dawson and his lawyer.

The original contract, which Dawson wrote, called for him to get 1.5 percent of any money the county were to win from Perdue Pharma and other defendants, in addition to the lump-sum $216,000 he was paid.

It's not clear if the contract changes will resolve the pending ethics complaint against Dawson.

A key issue with the original contract is that federal judges aren't allowed to perform legal work, and the county's original agreement to pay Dawson for a year of access to his "institutional and historical knowledge and insight" raised questions about crossing that line.

A day before the council meeting, the director of a nonprofit group that filed the ethics complaint against Dawson said he hoped the county would make changes similar to those that ended up being approved at the meeting May 6.

“Hopefully that $216,000 payment is reconstituted as a severance payment and it’s clarified that he’s not a consultant, and maybe the opioid lawsuit percentage gets another look,” said Gabe Roth, executive director of the watchdog group Fix the Court.

“Seemingly, Judge Dawson realizes he made a mistake and is trying to fix the mistake,” Roth said.

County Council did not vote on the contract changes but discussed them in a closed-door executive session and then came back to the public meeting and directed the county's attorney to finalize the deal. There was not a public vote on the original contract, either.

Dawson went from being the county's long-time attorney to a federal judge facing a judicial ethics complaint over a period of less than eight months. Here's how that played out:

Oct. 1, 2020 — President Donald Trump picks Dawson to fill a U.S. District Court vacancy in Greenville. Dawson was nominated by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who worked with Dawson when Scott was a member of Charleston County Council.

Dec. 7, 2020 — Dawson signs a contract with Charleston County that calls for the county to pay him a lump sum of $216,000, plus 1.5 percent of any county proceeds from a lawsuit against Purdue and other parties, related to opioids. In exchange, assuming he's sworn in as a federal judge, he agrees to provide the county with his "institutional and historical knowledge and insight" for 12 months.

Dec. 16, 2020 — Dawson is confirmed by the Senate on a 56-39 vote, signaling the end of his nearly 20 years as Charleston County's attorney. He assumes office Dec. 22.

Feb. 7, 2021 — The Post and Courier reports on the contract between Dawson and the county. Several professors of law specializing in ethics said Dawson’s deal with Charleston County raises significant questions.

Feb. 16, 2021 — Nonprofit advocacy group Fix the Court files a formal judicial ethics complaint about the arrangement. County officials reveal that the contract in question was drafted by Dawson.

May 6, 2021 — Charleston County Council is scheduled to consider amendments to the contract, which were proposed by Dawson.

Dawson did not attend the council meeting. Councilman Henry Darby was absent.