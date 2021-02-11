Charleston County Council chairman won't say who drafted Joe Dawson's $216,000 contract

Four days after the public learned of Charleston County's ethically questionable $216,000 contract with a federal judge who had been the county's attorney, just one councilman thought it worth discussing at a council meeting the night of Feb. 11.

Newly seated Councilman Kylon Middleton said he was troubled by the $216,000 payout to former county attorney Joe Dawson, as well as the county's promise that Dawson would receive 1.5 percent of any award to the county from a national lawsuit against an opioid manufacturer.

He posed a simple question: Who drafted Dawson's contract?

Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said Middleton will get an answer but only in a closed-door meeting outside the public view.

“I think that would be an executive session item that we can discuss on Tuesday, and I’ll have you an answer," Pryor said.

Middleton said he suspects that Dawson himself drafted the contract, which he said was not otherwise reviewed by the county's legal staff. Dawson has not responded to numerous, previous requests for comment.

Middleton also called for an audit of the county administrator's office. Administrator Bill Tuten signed Dawson's contract, and has authority to approve any contracts up to $250,000.

“I would welcome an opportunity to show that everything has been done the way it should be," Tuten said.

As The Post and Courier reported Sunday, council members have alternately described the December contract with Dawson, who is now a U.S. District Court judge in Greenville, as a "retainer" or a severance package. The contract requires Dawson to provide his knowledge and insight "or non-legal advice" to the county for 12 months.

Federal judges are not allowed to practice law or give legal advice, as several council members have acknowledged. Multiple legal experts have told The Post and Courier the deal raises questions about judicial ethics.

The $216,000 was paid to Dawson in a lump-sum in late December, county records show, just after he was confirmed as a federal judge. That amount of money rivals his pay as a federal judge, but is just half of what the county was paying him yearly as county attorney.

Another part of the deal calls for Dawson to receive 1.5 percent of any financial award the county receives as a party to the national opioid lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and other parties. Middleton said Dawson worked as the county's attorney, and should not get a percentage.

"We are going to get that 1.5 percent for the opioid lawsuit taken out," he said. "We’re just going to take it out."

Pryor made no such promise, but said: "We can revisit that, if you like."

Council members spent nearly 2½ hours in a closed-door executive session the night of Feb. 11. Middleton said Dawson's contract was not discussed then, and was only mentioned when he brought it up at the end of the public meeting.

"I'm not satisfied at all, and I'm not letting this go," Middleton said after the meeting. "I really do think we need transparency."

Middleton is a new council member seated in January after winning election in November. He said the county conducts too much business in executive sessions, which the law allows but does not require.

“I’m not voting to go in these executive sessions any more," he said. "These things can be discussed in public."

Some council members did not share Middleton's distaste for back-room meetings.

"What happens back there stays back there," said Councilman Bill Moody. "That’s why we go back there.”