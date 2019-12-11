Nearly a year after pulling a man's body from the Cooper River, Charleston County officials have released new images in an attempt to identify him.
Deputies recovered his remains from the water near Castle Pinckney and Patriots Point around 10 a.m. Jan. 7. But without tattoos, scars or dental work to hint at the man's identity, officials have struggled to find his family.
The man was about 6 feet tall and weighed around 165 pounds. Authorities say he was black and could have been anywhere from 18 to 35 years old when he died. He had short hair, as well as a mustache and goatee.
They found him wearing a pair of navy blue Banana Republic pants, along with black Dr. Martens boots. He had a waterlogged cellphone in his pocket.
Authorities hope someone may recognize the man or his clothes from the new images. Anyone with information or concerns can call the Coroner's Office at 843-746-4030.