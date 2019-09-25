East Side Shooting (copy)
Neighbors gathered down the street as Charleston police investigate a double shooting on Stroble Lane and Hanover Street on the East Side of Charleston that left one dead and another injured Tuesday afternoon, September 24, 2019.

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

The man killed in the double shooting Tuesday on the East Side of Charleston has been identified.

Ramone Gary, 29, of North Charleston died about 3:15 p.m. on Stroble Lane from a gunshot wound, according to a news release Wednesday from the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Another shooting victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to Medical University Hospital. 

The Charleston Police Department is investigating and asks that anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Violence 'traumatizes' neighborhood as 1 killed, 1 injured on East Side, mayor says

