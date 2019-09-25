The man killed in the double shooting Tuesday on the East Side of Charleston has been identified.
Ramone Gary, 29, of North Charleston died about 3:15 p.m. on Stroble Lane from a gunshot wound, according to a news release Wednesday from the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Another shooting victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to Medical University Hospital.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating and asks that anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.