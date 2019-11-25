Authorities have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run Saturday. Charleston County deputies are still looking for the driver responsible.

Charlotta Rich, 51, of Ravenel died at the scene around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Deputies said she was walking southbound on Savannah Highway in Ravenel when she was hit by a car traveling southbound near the S.C. Highway 165 intersection.

Deputies could not provide a description for the vehicle, but they said it should have front-end damage. They ask that anyone with information call the Traffic Division at 843-529-5331 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.