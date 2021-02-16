Charleston County Coroner identifies woman killed by suspected DUI driver

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the 23-year-old woman who was struck and killed Feb. 14 by a suspected drunken driver on King Street.

Hannah Carpenter of Florence died at Medical University Hospital around 2 a.m. Feb. 15, a little over three hours after the crash, said Bobbi Jo O'Neal, the coroner.

Charleston police charged 22-year-old Anthony Troiani with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death. He was released Feb. 15 on $75,000 bail, records show.

If convicted, Troiani faces a mandatory fine of $10,100 to $25,100 and mandatory imprisonment of one to 25 years.

Officers were called at 10:25 p.m. Feb. 14 to the area in front of 685 King St., the address for the Recovery Room Tavern, according to an incident report.

Troiani, a Citadel cadet, was driving a silver Buick Lucerne north on King when he struck Carpenter, a pedestrian, police said.

Further information, including whether Troiani submitted to a breath alcohol test, was not available.