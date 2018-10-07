The motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon near Savannah Highway and Ashley Town Center Drive was identified as a Charleston man, the county coroner's office said Sunday.

Ryan Studds, 37, of Charleston, died of his injuries from the crash, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

On Saturday, around 1:15 p.m., Studds was traveling north on Savannah Highway in West Ashley and collided with an SUV making a left turn at the intersection, authorities said. The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the vehicle but struck the rear passenger side.

The Charleston Police Department responded, and Studds was pronounced dead on the scene by authorities.