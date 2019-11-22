Charleston County has moved a step closer to selling part of its 995 Morrison Drive property to create a new right of way that would help access Laurel Island, an old landfill off the northeastern edge of the Charleston peninsula.

County Council voted 7-2 Thursday to approve a contractual arrangement for selling a 1.5-acre sliver of the property for $5.1 million to be used for a right of way, either for an eastward extension of Cool Blow Street or an elevated bridge to Laurel Island.

The vote marks another milestone in a years-long process in which the county has struggled to map out the future of its 995 Morrison property, an almost 8-acre site that has been home to modest county office complex but also sits on one of Charleston's most rapidly urbanizing corridors.

The county has plans to move its Disabilities Board and magistrates offices to other sites by early 2021, a move that would free up the site for another use.

Instead of selling the entire site, the county plans to sell only a middle portion to Laurel Island Development, owner of the 175-acre waterfront property that has been used for both dredging spoils and two municipal landfills. Beneath its grassy surface sits household garbage up to 19 feet deep.

County Attorney Joe Dawson said County Council still would have to approve the final sale, but the contract's terms are binding in a legal sense. "We can’t come back and say we really don’t want to sell it to you for $5.1 million," he said.

The decision met with some detractors. Councilman Henry Darby, who opposed it along with Councilwoman Jenny Honeycutt, called the contract deal "a sublime example of how County Council always helps rich people.”

Councilman Dickie Schweers also expressed some concern and asked if a final vote could be deferred until council's next meeting for more feedback. Chairman Elliott Summey noted the complicated deal has been in the works for some time and had been the subject of previous newspaper articles.

"Just because we put a lot of effort into it doesn’t mean it’s a great product," Schweers said. "Time will tell."

Others have objected to a sole source sale and noted as many as 30 potential purchasers have expressed interest in buying 995 Morrison at various points in time. But the county has the authority to determine an appropriate alternative method when selling real estate, as long as it involves public hearings and public votes.

In recent years, a real estate firm looked at turning the former landfill into a mixed-use community called "Lorelei," but it eventually scrapped the deal, blaming disagreements over traffic and vehicular access.

That deal fell apart after the developer wanted a four-lane bridge on and off Laurel Island, but the city wanted the bridge to have no more than two lanes, Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said.

The county's recent action is critical because the city believes extending Cool Blow is the only logical way to reach Laurel Island. "We have studied every location for a bridge to Laurel Island, and this is the only one that's feasible," he said.

County Council also agreed to remove Laurel Island from one tax district linked with redevelopment further up Charleston's peninsula. Instead, Summey said placing 995 Morrison in a new Morrison Drive tax district with Laurel Island would give the county a competitive advantage when it sells the rest of the land.

Lindsey said the new Morrison Drive tax district will help pay for infrastructure near and on Laurel Island, including a new bridge.

It's unclear when the county will seek proposals for selling the two remaining parcels at 995 Morrison, each of which will include about 3.2 acres.

Robert Clement III, the local consultant for Laurel Island owner Lubert-Adler of Philadelphia, noted in a recent interview that developing the Laurel Island site will be complex, but added, "Charleston has been building on landfill since the 1670s."

Laurel Island isn't really an island but waterfront land just east of Romney Street, behind Charleston County's recycling center, which also is expected to move to a new site later next year.