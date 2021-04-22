Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration names new executive director

The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration appointed a new executive director on April 21.

Isaac Cramer, who has worked with the Board of Elections since 2014, will now manage voting operations in one of South Carolina's largest counties.

“I have dedicated much of my career to serving the voters of Charleston County, and I cannot wait to continue this work as a leader in our community," Cramer said in a statement. "My goal is to always ensure legal elections while looking for innovative ways to encourage voter participation.”

Cramer takes over for Joe Debney, who served 10 years as the executive director for the Charleston County Board of Elections.

Debney left the organization following the November elections to take a job as the CEO of the Summerville Family YMCA.

The November elections brought record-breaking voter turnout in Charleston County due, in part, to historic levels of absentee voting at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christie Companion Varnado, the election board chair, said Cramer plans to run an organization that will continue to have notable and involved voter turnout.

“Isaac’s strategic plan for improving transparency and further facilitating the registration and voting process will usher the BEVR forward in our mission of conducting orderly, fair, and legal elections for the citizens of Charleston County,” Varnado said in a statement.

Cramer’s past accomplishments include expanding absentee voting locations in Charleston County, implementing a way to track mail-in ballots, instituting a live chat service allowing voters to talk with the BEVR office online, and founding the “Your Vote, Our Veterans” program that recognizes local veterans and connects them with area students to increase turnout.

In 2018, Cramer was awarded the State of South Carolina Excellence in Elections award for his work expanding absentee voting.