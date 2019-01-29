After a period of relative quiet, authorities are warning Charleston County residents that telephone scammers are back and employing new tricks.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office recently recorded several instances of callers contacting residents, claiming to be law enforcement and telling them they owe fines for missing jury duty, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the agency.
While such scams have been around for years, the perpetrators are now emailing fake court documents to their victims in a bid to make the scam seem more legitimate, Antonio said.
"I've seen false documents before but not in a jury duty scam," he said.
In one case this month, a male suspect called a victim, identified himself as "Lt. Cooke" with the Charleston County Sheriff's Department, told the victim she missed jury duty on Jan. 8 and needed to pay $600 to avoid being arrested, according to an incident report.
But that should never happen:
- A law enforcement officer or someone affiliated with the court will never demand payment over the phone.
- Charleston County has a sheriff's office, not a sheriff's department.
The victim told the caller she didn't live in Charleston County anymore and didn't get a jury summons, the report stated. The suspect then emailed the victim copies of what looked like federal court documents sent by a 'Juie Armstrong' from "cc.usdtc-armstrong@clerk.com." One of the documents also bears the signature "J. Armstrong."
- This email address is fake.
- Julie Armstrong's name is misspelled and she is the Charleston County Court Clerk.
- Federal court documents would not be signed or sent by county-level authorities.
The scammer told the victim to send $600 via PayPal to "Alapay Charles Cook," 83 Broad St. Charleston SC, 866-584-3801, ccooke-ccso-usdtc@clerk.com," according to the report.
- You will not be asked to post bond before making your first court appearance.
- The email address is fake.
- The phone number is not affiliated with the courts or local law enforcement.
- 83 Broad St. is the address for the U.S. Post Office.
The victim in this case did not pay the suspect anything and reported the interaction to the Sheriff's Office, the report stated.
Closer examination of the alleged court documents also reveals a number of inconsistencies that point to them being fake.
The first page states the summons is for "United States District Court Charleston for the South Carolina," and the second page bears a similar heading.
- Real federal court documents would have stated "United States District Court for the District of South Carolina."
The documents bear a Charleston County government seal.
- Charleston County government does not have jurisdiction over federal courts.
"Citizens should be cautioned that any phone call from a subject claiming to be law enforcement demanding payment over the phone, is a scam," Antonio said.
More information on various scams, including jury duty scams, can be found via the Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Information site: www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts.
Anyone who is contacted by phone by someone asking them to pay a fine for missing jury duty should hang up and call their local law enforcement agency.