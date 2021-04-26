Charleston County authorities name deputy involved in shootout with suspect

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has identified a deputy who was injured in an apparent shootout with a suspect near McClellanville.

Master Deputy Micah Cox suffered a gunshot wound to the arm on April 24 while trying to serve a warrant related to a sex offender registration.

Cox has served with the Sheriff's Office since 2010, authorities said. His wound is not considered life-threatening.

Cox and other deputies were serving a warrant about 11 a.m. at 8462 Old Georgetown Road, but the suspect had armed himself and opened fire, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies called for reinforcements, evacuated nearby residents and blocked off the area, the Sheriff's Office said.

"During the standoff, the subject fired his weapon multiple times, reportedly injuring one of the deputies (identified publicly on April 26 as Cox)," the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators determined Cox returned fire, the Sheriff's Office said. Per protocol, he has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation.

SWAT team members and crisis negotiators responded and sent a bomb squad robot to the home, the Sheriff's Office said. Once inside, the robot's live video feed showed the suspect was injured and deputies moved in to arrest him.

Emergency medical services transported the suspect to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

"It is unknown, at this time, how the subject received the wound," the Sheriff's Office said.

Paramedics also treated Cox at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division are conducting an independent investigation into the shooting.