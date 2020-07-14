Charleston County authorities identify man killed in Walgreens parking lot

Authorities have identified the man shot and killed on Johns Island Sunday evening.

Chad Westbury, 39, of Johns Island, was shot in a Walgreens parking lot at 9:08 p.m. on Sunday, then transported about a mile down the road.

Charleston County deputies found Westbury on Hilton Drive after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Westbury was unresponsive on the ground next to a vehicle and died at the scene about 9:25 p.m., according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Deputies said they are looking for a pickup they believe was used in the homicide. According to surveillance video, the pickup is either silver or tan and has mag wheels, a toolbox on the back and an extended cab.

It was being driven by two young men, one of whom had a gun that was used in the shooting, deputies said. The vehicle was last seen turning onto Old Charleston Highway.

The weekend was rife with violence and Charleston police are investigating three separate shootings that left two dead and three injured from late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on the Walgreens shooting should call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.