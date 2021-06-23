Charleston County approves budget, over objections there's no money to fund housing

Charleston County has approved a budget that expands some services and doesn't raise taxes, but two council members objected that no funding to develop affordable housing was included.

Passage of the $271.6 million general fund budget shifts the affordable housing debate on County Council to the upcoming decision-making on how to spend $80 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, which aren't included in the budget.

The county's budget for the 12 months beginning July 1 calls for spending $21.6 million more than in the prior year.

The county's portion of property tax bills is expected to slightly decline, although rates didn't change, because the Local Option Sales Tax produced more revenue than expected. The money is used to reduce property tax bills.

County officials described the 2021-22 budget as a "returning to normal" spending plan, and a chance to catch up. Emergency Medical Services, in particular, received more funding and an increase of 20 positions.

If there was one item that council members disagreed about frequently, it was the question of dedicating funding for the creation of affordable housing.

First-term councilmen Kylon Middleton and Rob Wehrman, both Democrats who were elected in November, repeatedly called for creating an affordable housing fund with as much as $10 million.

Wehrman has described the affordable housing crisis as "a race that we are losing" and Middleton, the senior pastor at Mount Zion AME Church on the Charleston peninsula, has repeatedly said the county budget should be seen as moral document.

"I would pray that at some point if affordable housing is something we are serious about in Charleston County, that our budget would reflect that: Beyond hiring a consultant; beyond putting something up for a referendum," Middleton said during early budget discussions in April.

The budget includes $142,000 to create a director of community revitalization and housing affordability position, and funding to pay a consultant to help the county develop an affordable housing plan.

Middleton and Wehrman voted against the budget June 22. The remaining council members approved it, with Henry Darby absent.

Some council members who opposed creating a housing fund noted that in November 2020, voters narrowly rejected a county referendum that called for a special property tax to create the Local Housing Trust Fund. Despite support from business groups and Realtors, the referendum failed by a narrow margin, losing by 3,466 votes out of 199,468 cast.

The proposed tax would have raised an estimated $8 million yearly, while costing the owner-occupant of a $300,000 house, for example, $24 in property tax. Commercial properties worth the same amount would have paid $36.

After the referendum failed, some council members took away the message that voters don't want the county to spend money to address affordable housing.

“Government trying to solve this problem scares the wits out of me," Councilman Brantley Moody said at a June 17 meeting.

There's been talk of another referendum. Meanwhile, the county is looking at changes in zoning rules to encourage affordable housing, and bringing on a consultant to help make plans.

Housing advocates have pressed for more as have Middleton and Wehrman — angering Councilwoman Anna Johnson, the vice chair of council who headed the Affordable Housing Subcommittee.

“To hear the comments from the public and some of our council members as if we are doing nothing is a shame and a white lie," she said at a June 22 council meeting. “I know I worked damn hard."

Councilwoman Jenny Honeycutt has suggested that large businesses, which often receive generous tax breaks to locate in the county, could play a role in creating affordable housing. Chairman Teddie Pryor has questioned why business groups that supported the referendum haven't stepped up with money.

“Everybody is pushing County Council to do something but no one is stepping up to help," Pryor said during a June 17 meeting.

The next discussion on affordable housing for the council is whether some of the $80 million that Charleston County will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act could be used to create a housing fund.

The U.S. Treasury Department is finalizing rules for how the money can be spent, and the county has been asking questions.