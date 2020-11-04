Charleston County affordable housing referendum fails

Both sections of a ballot measure to create an affordable housing fund in Charleston County backed by a property tax failed to pass Tuesday by narrow margins.

With all precinct reporting and counted early Wednesday, the first section calling for a 2-mill tax to fund the Local Housing Trust Fund failed by a 50.88 percent to 49.12 percent margin.

A 2-mill property tax amounts to $24 yearly for the owner-occupant of a home worth $300,000. Owners of commercial properties, second homes and rental properties worth the same amount would have had to pay $36 yearly.

The second half of the question failed as well, 52 percent to 48 percent.

It asked, assuming the housing fund and tax were approved, if voters would agree to allow Charleston County to borrow up to $130 million up-front, to be repaid as the tax money was collected.

The funding effort had support from local governments, justice groups and some business interests recognizing housing affordability problems in Charleston County.

The results are not official until certified Friday by the county election board.