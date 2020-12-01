Charleston Councilman who floated idea of West Ashley seceding has garnered 412 signatures

A Charleston City Councilman who said he would lead the charge for West Ashley residents to no longer be city residents has circulated an online petition — and over 400 people have signed it.

Councilman Harry Griffin floated the idea on Facebook last week and since that time garnered 412 signatures.

It isn't clear who signed the petition, as the list of names is not available, and further does not show whether all signers live in West Ashley or pay property taxes there.

Several City Council members voiced their concerns about a "post-secession Griffin-ville."

Griffin said Tuesday that if the petition doesn't reach 1,000 signatures before the next City Council budget vote in two weeks, he'll remove it.

"I want to see what the appetite is," Griffin said. "If it is just kind of dissipates, I’ll take it down."

The Post and Courier reached out to the six Councilmen who represent West Ashley. Councilmen Karl Brady and Kevin Shealy did not respond to phone calls seeking comment. Councilman Jason Sakran declined to comment. Mayor John Tecklenburg was not immediately available for comment.

Councilmember Ross Appel, who represents residents in the South Windermere area of West Ashley and residents on James Island, was critical of the idea.

"West Ashley's taxes would be much higher, and services much worse, in post-secession Griffin-ville," Appel said in a text message. "I am for remaining in the City of Charleston and working through these unprecedented challenges — not running away from them."

Councilman Peter Shahid, who represents residents in the Charlestowne neighborhood area of West Ashley, said he was disappointed, especially because City Council's Public Works Committee on Monday voted to spend $495,000 on stormwater work for flooding in the Church Creek area — Griffin's district.

"Here is the city fulfilling obligations to our citizens, citizens of West Ashley, to address flooding, and he's complaining about the level of services in the city," Shahid said.

Councilman Keith Waring, who represents residents along Savannah Highway, said he isn't concerned about the petition because he feels it isn't thought out.

Waring also said Griffin's suggestion to join the St. Andrews Public Service District doesn't make sense because the public service district doesn't oversee stormwater or drainage issues.

"The true cost of forming a city and delivering services that people get today — that cost would be exponential," Waring said. "It wouldn't be close to what they pay now. ... It would be several times more."