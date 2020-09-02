Charleston Councilman Mike Seekings recovering after 8 weeks of throat cancer treatments

Charleston City Councilman Mike Seekings said he's "on the mend" after eight weeks of radiation and chemotherapy treatments for throat cancer.

Seekings was diagnosed in June.

He said he was shaving one morning and noticed a very small bump on his neck. He realized he hadn't been to the doctor in a while and had an ear, nose and throat specialist check it out.

The news of Seekings' cancer diagnoses was announced during a city Health and Wellness Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday.

He chairs the committee but did not attend the virtual meeting because he was receiving a treatment. Instead, he asked Medical University of South Carolina Director of Health Promotion Susan Johnson to relay the news.

"He has not been able to eat any solid food since the end of June, so he is very much looking forward to getting back to eating," Johnson said. "He's in a lot of pain right now but wanted me to share this with you and he hopes to be back next month."

Johnson shared a photo of Seekings from Roper Hospital, where he was getting a chemotherapy infusion Wednesday morning. The selfie shows Seekings wearing a blue polo shirt, hat, glasses and a black mask. He's waving at the camera and an IV pole is in the background.

Johnson said Seekings "has a really great attitude" and asked members to share their well wishes with him.

"It's been a lot of protein shakes," Seekings said with a light laugh in a phone interview Wednesday evening.

He also made a point to say the meeting was the first he's missed because of treatment. He's attended all other meetings and continued his Councilman's Night In virtual meetings for his constituents.

"I have not abdicated any of my responsibilities, I haven't disappeared," Seekings said.

He said he's seen the inner workings of the hospital system during the coronavirus pandemic and spoke graciously of the medical team he's had care for him.

"It's amazing what they do and how they treat patients, and I just happen to be one of them," Seekings said.

Seekings, 60, has served on council for 10 years and in November ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor.

He represents about 12,000 residents in the city's 8th District, which covers much of the downtown historic district, an area that normally sees an influx of tourists each year but is also prone to flooding.

He serves on the Charleston Regional Transportation Authority and as the executive director of the Cooper River Bridge Run.

Seekings is a civil litigation construction attorney at his own practice on Calhoun Street.

Originally from London, Seekings moved to the United States with his family in high school and moved to Charleston for a legal clerkship. He lives near the College of Charleston with his wife, Michele.

"He is a fighter," Tecklenburg said Wednesday after speaking to Seekings on the phone earlier. "He's going to beat this thing and we're all with him."

Tecklenburg said he doesn't have any doubts in Seekings' ability to serve as a council member while undergoing treatment, especially since all meetings are via teleconference Zoom calls.

Seekings said his doctors expect a full recovery and he has not had to have surgery. Now he's in recovery mode and eagerly awaiting real food.

An avid runner, Seekings said he's been walking in the mornings and evenings and hopes to add a few mile runs by the end of the month.