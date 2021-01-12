Charleston Council decries those who incite hate but deletes mention of white nationalism

Charleston City Council unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday condemning those "who seek to divide our community and incite hatred" and called on the state to pass a hate crimes law.

“We don’t have a perfect union, but we are working towards a more perfect union," said Councilman Keith Waring.

The resolution was introduced by Robert Mitchell, who has served on City Council since 1998. He introduced it prior to the assault on the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob on Jan. 6 but after the December protest in Charleston that attracted the right-wing hate group Proud Boys.

The December protest criticized the city's handling of the looting on King Street in May and a city tax increase, but participants also displayed "white power" hand signs.

Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin's initial support of the December protest — he later denounced the Proud Boys — resulted in a petition demanding his resignation, his removal from a council committee and development of a still-pending code of conduct for council members.

Mitchell said his resolution has nothing to do with Griffin.

“It’s not pertaining to him at all," he said.

Rather, Mitchell said that he participated in the civil rights struggle and the hospital workers' strike in Charleston in the 1960s, and in some ways things seem worse now.

"When I was 14 and I was demonstrating with Martin Luther King, we had White water fountains and Black water fountains," he said. “We came so far ahead, but now we are going backwards."

Mitchell's original version of the anti-hate resolution adopted Tuesday specifically mentioned "white nationalism, white supremacy, neo-nazism" while the final version did not.

Prior to the council meeting, he said some council members had questioned why only white hate groups were specifically mentioned. At the meeting, Mitchell said the final version of the resolution made clear that it applied to any group or individual.

The original version was titled: "Resolution condemning white nationalism, white supremacy, neo-nazism, and any other groups and individuals who seek to divide our community and incite hatred."

The revised version read: "Resolution condemning any groups and individuals who seek to divide our community and incite hatred."

Councilwoman Carol Jackson said she preferred the original version.

“For me, the taking out the calling out of white nationalism, white supremacy, neo-nazism, somehow does not get our point across," she said.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, citing the city's apology for slavery, hate crimes ordinance and other previous measures, said the resolution reinforces the city's rejection of hate.

“This is not new for our city," he said. "We reject violence, we reject hatred, we have learned the lesson that love is greater than hatred.”

Charleston's resolution has no force of law, unlike the city's existing hate crimes ordinance or a proposed South Carolina hate crimes law state lawmakers will consider this year. Georgia passed such a law in 2020, and South Carolina — one of just three states without a hate crimes law — has been urged to do the same by the S.C. Chamber of Commerce, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson of Charleston, and others.

That legislation would enhance penalties for crimes committed against victims intentionally selected because of characteristics such as race, religion, sex, gender, sexual orientation, age, national origin, or physical or mental disability.

Charleston's resolution calls on the state to "immediately enact" the hate crimes legislation, which Gov. Henry McMaster has not supported. If South Carolina adopts the hate crimes law, Arkansas and Wyoming would be the only states without one.