Be ready for a wet morning, Charleston.
The National Weather Service is expecting storms to move into the area just in time for the morning commute.
Showers should begin around 6 a.m. and stay along the coastline before expanding inland gradually, said Neil Dixon, a forecaster with the Weather Service's Charleston Office.
Storms could bring an average of between 1 and 1¾ inches of rain across Charleston County, but isolated areas could see 2-3 inches, Dixon said.
Fortunately, the storms won't coincide with high tide, which is expected in Charleston Harbor at 1 p.m.
But even 1½ inches of rain falling in over an hour or two is enough to cause some flooding, Dixon said.
Storms could start to the south in Beaufort County before moving into the Charleston area, he said, urging motorists to be cautious even if skies look relatively clear when they set out.
As always, the Weather Service advises drivers to avoid areas with standing water.
If you plan to drive around downtown Charleston, check out our map of typical flooding areas: