Authorities have identified the man police said was shot and killed outside a North Charleston motel over the weekend.
North Charleston police responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the Motel 6 located at 2551 Ashley Phosphate Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found the man, Timothy A. Brock, 26, laying on the motel's upper walkway, according to an incident report.
Brock was transported to Trident Hospital, where he later died, said Spencer Pryor, spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department.
Leading up to the shooting, police said there was an argument involving multiple people and that an unknown white vehicle was seen leaving the area before officers showed up.
The incident remains under investigation.
The fatal shooting marked the 12th homicide investigated in 2019 by the North Charleston Police Department and the 30th in the tri-county area, according to a Post and Courier database.