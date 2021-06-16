Charleston coroner: Meds prescribed at Palmetto contributed to Sutherland's death

NORTH CHARLESTON — Medication prescribed to Jamal Sutherland at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health contributed to his death in January at the Charleston County jail, according to the county coroner.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal said in a June 16 news conference that examiners determined the 31-year-old man died of a cardiac event, likely a dysrhythmia — an abnormal heart beat — when he was forcibly removed by detention deputies from his jail cell on Jan 5.

She said three factors led to Sutherland's death: his excited state, a change in his medication while he was at Palmetto Behavioral Health and the "subdual force" used by deputies to extract him from his jail cell, which included tear gas, Taser shocks and physical force.

Attorneys for Sutherland's family revealed June 15 that O'Neal had changed Sutherland's manner of death from undetermined to homicide.

O'Neal said she changed the manner of death to homicide after learning that staff at Palmetto Behavioral Health, where Sutherland was admitted by his family Jan. 4, had changed the baseline medications he was prescribed. His prescription medications were known to carry a risk of causing cardiac dysrhythmia, O'Neal said.

After reviewing national guidelines, she determined the medication change combined with the detention deputies' use of force justified changing the manner of death to homicide.

O'Neal declined to say what medications Sutherland was prescribed by the mental health facility.

She did reveal that during the autopsy of Sutherland, only one Taser probe mark was found on his body, suggesting that he was shocked by only one detention deputy during the cell extraction.

Sutherland died the morning of Jan. 5 at the jail after two deputies used the pepper spray and Tasers to remove him from his cell for a bond hearing.

Sutherland, who had no prior criminal history, was being held on charges of third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor, on allegations he got in a fight at Palmetto Behavioral Health. His parents checked him into the facility for treatment of his symptoms of his ongoing bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Graphic video of the extraction was released last month by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, leading to public outcry and protests. The deputies involved, Lindsay Fickett and Brian Houle, have been fired, and 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said June 15 her office continues to investigate the case to determine whether the deputies should be criminally charged.

Wilson said she sought a second opinion on the autopsy results after the coroner's office previously ruled Sutherland's death "undetermined."

Dr. J.C. Upshaw Downs, the pathologist who conducted Sutherland's autopsy, wrote that Sutherland died "as a result of excited state with pharmacotheraputic effect during subdual process," suggesting prescription drugs or other medically administered substances contributed to Sutherland's death.

However, the statement was inconclusive.

Downs also said the review of the deputies' actions did not reveal any "unusual or excessive interactions or areas of direct concern."

Wilson said she expected Dr. Kim Collins, who is providing a second opinion on the autopsy, to determine Sutherland's death was a homicide.

O'Neal said she welcomed a second opinion in the case, but believed Collins' investigation needed to be independent from the one conducted by her office to ensure it is not tainted.

O'Neal said death investigations were a "long and complicated process," but her office was dedicated to performing a thorough and complete investigation into Sutherland's death, for the benefit of his family and the community.