The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 21-year-old man as the person shot and killed Sunday near a North Charleston residence.

Kharee Whitley of North Charleston was found shot to death near a home on Albert Street after police responded to a report of gunfire. Little information has surfaced regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting and no arrests had been announced as of Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting marked the 15th homicide investigated by North Charleston police in 2019 and the 34th in the tri-county area, according to a database maintained by The Post and Courier.

