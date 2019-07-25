Kids got a chance to get to know Charleston police officers this week during the city's True Blue Basketball Camp at Willie Gaines Playground.
Charleston police officers and volunteers worked with dozens of youths on basketball fundamentals during the three-day program that ended Wednesday with an awards presentation and a bicycle giveaway.
Detective Antwan Carter was among the officers leading the camp. Carter began working as an officer in West Ashley in 2012, he became a detective in 2017 . The camp began in 2015 as part of a community outreach effort after a rise in crime in the area.
"It's important personally to me to have those kids trust us," Carter said.
The camp aims to help give the kids what they need for middle school and high school. Carter sees the same kids from previous years, and they tell him they can't wait for the next year after each camp.
The program allows officers the opportunity to work closely with kids to give a different perspective of law enforcement.
The free camp is expected to be held again next year and those interested can contact the Charleston Police Department about registration.
