Charleston cop survives shootout, released from hospital early Tuesday; suspect dead

A Charleston police officer was shot and a suspect killed early Tuesday in a domestic violence case, police said.
The officer, protected by his body armor, was rushed to a hospital, examined and later released, Police Chief Luther Reynolds said in an impromptu news conference near the shooting scene at the Bridgeview Village apartments on North Romney Street.
At 3:15 a.m., a resident at Bridgeview Apartments called with a domestic violence complaint involving a weapon, Reynolds said. Officers arrived and encountered "an individual with a gun."
"An exchange of gunfire occurred, during which a Charleston police officer was shot in the chest area and transported to the hospital," Reynolds said. "That officer was wearing a ballistic vest and was examined at the hospital and has been released.
"An individual who was involved in the shooting and who was associated with the initial call that we received for the domestic violence incident is deceased."
Reynolds had no further comment on the case Tuesday morning.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case.
