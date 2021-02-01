Charleston Confederate monument spray painted with 'BLM,' police investigating

Charleston police are asking the public for information after someone spray painted on a Confederate monument over the weekend.
Investigators believe that someone used red spray paint to write "BLM" sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning on the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument at White Point Garden, police said.
No suspects have been identified, police said.
The monument and the Battery seawall at the southern end of the Charleston peninsula have emerged as contentious symbols in the Holy City during recent years — the result of weekly "flaggings" by groups flying Confederate battle flags, and groups who see the banners and the monument as racist symbols.
Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Department central detective.