Charleston commission formed to review city's apology for slavery and progress made since

Protesters in Charleston have channeled anger over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer into a demand for local leaders to address racial discrimination here, from police conduct to affordable housing to fair pay.

Those demands made it to the mayor's office.

Mayor John Tecklenburg has tasked two councilmen with analyzing the city's efforts to combat racial disparity in the past two years and recommend a path forward. Two years ago, City Council formally apologized for the city's role in slavery.

Enslaved Africans were funneled into the country through the port of Charleston, and the city profited from it. Some owners who did not want to punish slaves themselves paid the city to do it.

Councilmen William Dudley Gregorie and Jason Sakran have 90 days to work with Amber Johnson, manager of the city Diversity, Racial Reconciliation and Tolerance Department, to come up with a plan. While the coronavirus pandemic has created a challenge to meet in public, Johnson will work on ways to solicit input from the community. The group will be called the Diversity and Reconciliation Commission.

Tecklenburg said the protesting this weekend led to the decision to have leaders work on these issues.

"This would be obviously a great vehicle for conversations about racial justice in our community and a focus on action steps going forward," Tecklenburg said.

Tecklenburg said the city needs to lead by example and continue reviewing its policies, employment and advancement, but also make recommendations to the business community.

Gregorie said he wants to establish partnerships with the Avery Institute, College of Charleston and other groups that may already have data on racial issues. He said there is progress being made in the police department in the eight months since a racial bias audit was completed.

"The apology is not just something that is symbolic or something that is just on paper," Gregorie said. The mayor and council intend to make it a "living, breathing document," Gregorie said.

Gregorie said the positive protesting this weekend showed a oneness in the city, reminding him of the marches in the 1960s.

"This has become bigger than the murder that we all witnessed. This has become a movement to attack racism, not just in our city, in our state and country but around the world."

Gregorie said the issues he and Sakran will look into aren't new — a desire for affordable housing that turns into an opportunity for home ownership, wealth and economic opportunity that is "fair and unencumbered" and for racism to become a public health crisis.

Sakran said he wants to engage the younger generation and establish concrete policies that address these issues, like housing and policing, for example.

City Council will meet Tuesday night to approve the commission and staff work.