Charleston Coast Guard said shrimp boat capsized after nets got hung up on unknown object

MORRIS ISLAND — Charleston Coast Guard officials said the shrimp boat that capsized near Morris Island this week got its nets caught on an unknown object during its second drag of the day, causing the vessel to sink.

The May 27 incident occurred about 1 nautical mile off the shore of Morris Island and is still being investigated by the Coast Guard.

The 35-foot Miss Kim was near Charleston Harbor for the opening day of shrimp season when the capsizing took place. The three crew members were rescued and taken to shore. No one was injured.

Lt. j.g. Mack Marcenelle told The Post and Courier one of the crew members said the ship sunk when "they pulled the nets out and got hung up on something and it immediately capsized."

The claim is still being investigated by officials.

The boat is completely submerged in 12 to 18 feet of water. There were 120 gallons of diesel fuel onboard the vessel.

Response crews from the Coast Guard have marked the location with a flotation device to warn other boaters and said that a diver has gone down to examine the vessel.

As of May 28, the fuel had not leaked from the Miss Kim, Marcenelle said.

The owner of the boat is working on a salvage plan and Marcenelle said the Coast Guard is involved to "ensure a timely and effective response to mitigate any pollution potential."

A timeline for the extraction has not been set. The owner of the Miss Kim could not be reached for further comment.