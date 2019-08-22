JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charleston-based U.S. Coast Guard officials said Thursday they were assisting in the vast search for two missing firefighters who did not return from a fishing trip last week off Florida's Atlantic coast.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources has also contributed multiple 28-foot boats to the efforts, as well as an aircraft, covering roughly 50 nautical miles off shore, the agency said.
Search efforts for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, who both work for fire departments, have covered a wide expanse of ocean between Cape Canaveral and Jacksonville off Florida's east coast. On Monday, crews found McCluney's fishing tackle bag some 50 miles (80 kilometers) off St. Augustine in north Florida.
Jacksonville Interim Fire Chief Keith Powers said earlier in the week the agency was calling for as "many boats" as could be mustered. The firefighters departed last Friday on their outing aboard a 24-foot (7.3-meter) vessel from Port Canaveral.
#UPDATE 17: @USCG crews will be searching through the night for the overdue @PortCanaveral boaters. The search has covered 90,306 sq miles with an est 249 hrs of active searches. Image shows today’s searches. pic.twitter.com/Ep5LCnRVwu— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 22, 2019
McCluney works for the Jacksonville department while Walker is a master technician with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Virginia, just outside the nation's capital.
McCluney's wife said Tuesday the discovery of her husband's tackle bag has given her hope that the men will be found. In a Facebook post, Stephanie McCluney added that she believed the bag was thrown overboard by the men to help those who are searching for them.