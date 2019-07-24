A man threatens to shoot a group of teens in broad daylight.

Children and youths selling palmetto roses under a city-sanctioned program have their money and supplies stolen.

Vendors and patrons at the historic Charleston City Market are sworn at and threatened by unruly youths.

After weeks of altercations and escalating concerns over safety at the market, the city has increased police patrols in the area. Officials will temporarily close three out of four sites where youths sell palmetto roses under the Palmetto Artisan Program, until a permanent solution can be found.

Ruth Jordan, manager of the city's Women and Minority Business Enterprise Office, said one booth at Waterfront Park will stay open and that the closures will go into effect Thursday.

City officials, including Jordan and Police Chief Luther Reynolds, said the program's participants are not part of the problem. Instead, they blame the mounting issues on a rogue element of older teens and young adults not affiliated with the program who are going to the market and engaging in a variety of disruptive behavior, including illegally selling palmetto roses.

"It's a very negative and at times scary environment," said City Market General Manager Barry Newton, citing examples of times in which patrons have been "cussed out" by aggressive, unauthorized sellers. "It was totally out of control."

The market, which is owned by the city but operated privately, hired two security guards earlier this year but has been overwhelmed by the 30 or more unauthorized peddlers who have converged on the area in recent weeks, Newton said.

In addition to verbal confrontations, at least one street performer has been mugged, and the city's authorized Palmetto Artisan Program participants have been driven off by the rogue peddlers, the general manager said.

"Over time, people's patience has worn out," Reynolds said. "We don't want to have a big problem."

The chief said additional officers have been deployed to patrol the market during the day and at night for the next few weeks.

The increased police presence is making a difference, and conditions at the market are far more calm than in previous weeks, Newton said.

Selling the roses, which are woven from palmetto fronds, has long been a way for Charleston teens to earn money, but the practice has posed safety issues and concerns among other entrepreneurs over the years. Under a city ordinance, sellers must enroll in the Palmetto Artisan Program, which is free and provides training, supervision, uniforms and designated sales sites for children and youths ages 9 to 16.

The program came under scrutiny last summer after a confrontation between a teenage peddler and a police officer that led some Charleston-area activists to call for an end to the ordinance.

Tensions this year appeared to reach a breaking point for city officials after an incident Monday when officers were called to the market at 11:40 a.m. after a man threatened to shoot a group of juveniles.

According to a police report, the juveniles, who are not part of the Palmetto Artisan Program, were selling roses in the market and got into an argument with an adult male, which ended when the adult "stated he was going to go get his gun."

"(A witness) advised it was extremely loud and she heard someone yell, 'shoot me,'" the report said. "(She) advised that citizens and tourists appeared afraid to exit at that end of the City Market due to the heated nature of the verbal argument."

Despite the setback, Jordan said she's hopeful for the Palmetto Artisan Program's future, and reemphasized that the children and teens who take part in the city's program were not the ones causing issues at the market.

She hopes that by shuttering all booths save for the Waterfront Park location and stationing parents and staff to supervise continuously, that they can keep Palmetto Artisan Program participants safe and provide a positive environment.

"We're not going to let a couple of bad apples spoil it," Jordan said. "We're looking at more kinds of contractural opportunities, services for events like weddings. We're looking at funding a permanent location for our children to set up."