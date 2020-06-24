Charleston clergy call for hope, unity at prayer service following Calhoun statue removal

The Rev. Anthony Thompson stood inside Citadel Square Baptist Church in downtown Charleston saying a prayer for the city.

Outside it was raining, hard. About 100 clergy and residents had gathered in front of Emanuel AME Church shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday for a prayer and worship service that was supposed to be held on the historic church's front steps.

But after a lightning strike nearby, the group went inside the Citadel Square church nearby on Meeting Street to hold the service.

Thompson, whose wife, Myra, was one of the nine victims killed in the 2015 shooting at Emanuel, spoke on a historic day for the city. The John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square had come down about two hours before.

"You, we cry to you and you say in your word that you hear us," he said. "You did answer dear Lord God, so many years ago, when you heard the cry of our forefathers who cried unto you after 200 years of slavery in the city of Charleston. You, through your son Jesus Christ, you freed them. You freed them with the Emancipation Proclamation."

Thompson, in his prayer, spoke of people crying out for justice, and some who cry out in doubt, asking why injustice and inequality continue in the word.

"Well, Lord, we want to thank you for what happened today, because there was a time when we did cry why not now," he said. "God, you answered when you brought the statue of John C. Calhoun down."

Before the service started, 58-year-old Paul Mays was standing by the steps at Emanuel.

It was not yet raining and the Conyers, Ga., resident spoke about the hope and reverence he felt after being in Charleston on Wednesday.

Mays said his wife's aunt was Myra Thompson and that he came to Charleston in her stead.

"My first thought, especially when we talk about that monument, is change is so difficult," he said. "We're talking about a new way of thinking. We're here in undivided love and that's very important."

During the service, worshippers gathered inside to listen to speeches and prayers from several other clergy that were present. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and his wife, Sandy, read a passage from Scripture.

Speaking about the events of the day, the Rev. Eric Manning, pastor of Emanuel AME, said it took crews more than 17 hours to take the Calhoun statue down.

"It has told me that the road for social justice and healing and creating oneness will take time," Manning said. "To eradicate racism, hate, it will take time, but we must always have a beginning. ... We need to cry out to the Lord in love, cry out to the Lord in truth, cry out to the Lord trust, cry out to the Lord so that he may transform our hearts."