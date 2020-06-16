Charleston civil rights groups call for Calhoun monument to be immediately removed

Several Charleston civil rights groups, along with a few members of the state Legislature, demanded the immediate removal of the John C. Calhoun Monument in Marion Square on Tuesday.

Leaders of the National Action Network and The NAACP said the Calhoun monument is a symbol of hate and must be removed as soon as possible.

"We don't want any more thoughts, we don't want your prayers. We want action," said Rev. Nelson Rivers III, with NAN.

He said Mayor John Tecklenburg would be holding a news conference on Wednesday to say how the city would handle the monument.

John C. Calhoun of South Carolina was vice president under presidents John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson. He advocated for slavery as a “positive good” and died in 1850, years before the Civil War.

An online petition calling for the monument to be removed has more than 18,000 signatures.

The state’s Heritage Act is an obstacle to efforts by local governments to remove such monuments.

The law was part of a compromise that removed the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse dome in 2000 and it forbids removal of other flags or memorials from the Confederacy without a two-thirds vote of the Legislature.

In the 20 years since it was passed, legislators have only taken up a Heritage Act issue once, when they removed the battle flag from Statehouse grounds in 2015.

Afterwards, House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, swore that he wouldn’t entertain any more debates regarding Heritage Act issues during his tenure.

At Tuesday's press conference, Rivers and others called the Heritage Act an unjust law. He encouraged the city to take down the monument in defiance of the law if necessary.

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, said he and a few other legislators are working on a bipartisan coalition to draft a bill to repeal the Heritage Act.

He also argued the law is unconstitutional since its provisions can only be amended or repealed after a bill passes with a two-thirds vote on the third reading in each branch of the General Assembly.

Reps. David Mack III, D-Charleston, and Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, echoed Kimpson's words, saying it was time to force the Legislature to do the right thing.

The leaders at Tuesday's news conference said the momentum is now there to repeal that act and remove the Calhoun monument and other such symbols.

Clemson University officials have asked lawmakers to allow them to rename Tillman Hall, named for a white supremacist who helped found the school. The University of South Carolina is expected to also ask for permission to rename a dorm named for J. Marion Sims, who experimented on enslaved women.

Previously, the city of Charleston has avoided making any changes to the monument. In 2017, the city’s Commission on History debated adding a plaque.

The plaque’s language underwent several revisions. Initially, the proposed language would have begun, “This statue to John C. Calhoun (1782 - 1850) is a relic of the crime against humanity, the folly of some political leaders and the plague of racism. It remains standing today as a grave reminder that many South Carolinians once viewed Calhoun as worthy of memorialization even though his political career was defined by his support of race-based slavery. Historic preservation, to which Charleston is dedicated, includes this monument as a lesson to future generations.”

After revisions, the final language put forward began by describing Calhoun’s role in state and federal government, while his commitment to slavery was mentioned in the last three paragraphs.

The plaque was never added to the monument, as City Council voted to defer the issue.

Other groups are also calling for the monument to be removed. Charleston Wine + Food said they will not use Marion Square to host events until it's gone.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.