Charleston city, police officials face criticism over report documenting May protests

Activists and concerned residents called in to a virtual meeting with Charleston officials Wednesday night, many of them expressing displeasure at a preliminary report analyzing the police department's response to protests and civil unrest that shook the city in late May.

The document, released earlier this month, outlined insufficient planning, communications breakdowns, lack of intelligence and other factors that police say nearly overwhelmed officers on the night of May 30, when peaceful protests turned into rioting that consumed King Street.

But the report has also come under fire from groups claiming it mischaracterizes what happened, contains factual errors and seeks to divert blame away from police and onto protesters.

Chris Tittle, a West Ashley resident, said he was one of several dozen people arrested during demonstrations on May 31 at Marion Square, which have become the focal point for much of the community's concerns.

"It was one of the most violent, disorganized, retaliatory police actions I've ever witnessed," Tittle said. "What I experienced in Marion Square clearly felt like violent repression of people's First Amendment rights."

Officers wearing riot gear moved in quickly, deploying chemical agents and using force against protesters who had their hands in the air and were on their knees, he said.

After his arrest, Tittle said he was kept in a holding facility with five other men for several hours. None were provided masks even though it was during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The only way I can understand it was as a punitive response to protests the night before," he said.

Frank Knaack, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, who was present as a legal observer during the May 31 demonstrations, said the role of police is to protect protesters and engage in de-escalation when necessary.

"What I witnessed couldn't be more different than reading the report," Knaack said.

Two speakers offered brief comments in support of police; however, most speakers expressed deep concern over the police department's actions.

Police Chief Luther Reynolds said that his department values and appreciates everyone's comments and the feedback will help the department improve and grow stronger.

In other action on Wednesday night, Reynolds and city officials briefly discussed election security toward the end of the meeting.

Reynolds said that city police are working together with regional law enforcement agencies and county elections officials to ensure a safe and smooth Election Day on Tuesday.

The department has a plan in place and is paying close attention to information and intelligence as it comes in, he said.

Officials are leaving public comments on the "after-action" report open for the next 30 days.

Anyone who wants to submit comments, photographs, video or other materials related to the May 30 and 31 civil unrest, rioting and police response can contact Capt. Dustin Thompson at thompsond@charleston-sc.gov.