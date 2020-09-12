Charleston City Councliman Harry Griffin 'not going to seek reelection next year'

Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin announced on Facebook Saturday morning that he will not seek reelection next year.
Griffin, 25, is serving his first term on City Council, representing the 10th district in West Ashley, the Church Creek basin area.
He posted the announcement as a video on his Facebook page at 7:30 a.m. He did not respond to a phone call or text messages for further comment on Saturday morning.
"I am not going to seek reelection next year," Griffin said. "I'm going to take some time off, I’m going to decide whether or not I have a future in the political arena — maybe I do. Maybe the city deserves more and deserves better."
He said the only way for him to learn is to step away and get to know Charleston residents as a person and not a Councilman.
He said he would continue to serve and attend Council meetings until his term ends next year.
Griffin has been critical of City leadership, most notably in the last few months after the riots and of the city's handling of the pandemic. He did not mention anyone by name, but did say there are ongoing transparency issues from City Hall and the mayor.
Mayor John Tecklenburg was not immediately available for comment Saturday morning.
"I absolutely love being on City Council but I am a man of honor, integrity, respect," Griffin said. "The way I see our city being run, I am not going to be remembered in history with this regime."
Griffin said the last few months have been "really, really tough" for him because of public pushback from City Council members and some questioning his integrity. He also cited resistance to allowing bars and restaurants to have amplified music after 9 p.m. and urging City Council to begin meeting in person.
"There’s been a lot of BS over these last few months and it's time for me to step away from this council," Griffin said. "I’m not pointing the finger at any particular person or any group of people. I’m saying as a whole I don’t want to be associated with these group of people anymore."
He called Wednesday's lawsuit against major oil companies "frivolous" and cited Tecklenburg's family history of owning an oil company.
Before serving the city as mayor and as the city’s economic development director, Tecklenburg founded and owned industrial lubricant businesses in Columbia, Charleston and Savannah for nearly 20 years. Tecklenburg this week called him now suing those companies "ironic."
Griffin also called the mayor an "excuse maker."
He said he wanted to give people considering running for City Council a heads up early on, and he also wanted to dispel any notion that he and his father Darryl Griffin, seeking a County Council seat, "were not trying to make some sort of a City Council/County Council voting bloc."
He thanked his constituents for their support, well wishes and prayers. He said "it's been an absolute pleasure in every meaning of the word" to serve the city.
Last year, Griffin announced early that he would run for mayor of Charleston, but ultimately didn't land on the ballot. Griffin is a Citadel grad.