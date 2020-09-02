Charleston City Councilman wants external audit of city's handling of May 30 riot

Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin wants an external audit of the city's handling of the May 30 riot downtown, and even reached out to the Attorney General's Office for input.

The Attorney General's Office doesn't have jurisdiction to conduct an investigation, a spokesman said Wednesday, but Griffin and Attorney General Alan Wilson spoke about the issue over the weekend, he said.

"We have no oversight or jurisdiction over how they do their jobs," spokesman Robert Kittle said.

Griffin, in a phone interview Wednesday, said he wanted advice and oversight.

"Do the orders given prior (to that night) and the leadership meetings throughout the day, do they add up to us not being prepared, not following some sort of game plan that would constitute being appropriate during the night, did we have prior training?" Griffin said.

Griffin said he feels Police Chief Luther Reynolds and Mayor John Tecklenburg would provide different answers to an external auditor.

Tecklenburg said he'll give a truthful account to anyone, an "internal, external (auditor), citizen or business group."

Reynolds said: "I can't speak to what's motivating him. I'm not going to question him, but I'm not afraid to answer difficult questions. Never have been and always have done so truthfully."

"I don't know the ins and outs between the mayor and chief and his leadership team," Griffin said. "An external review of that is going to clearly state why people made the decisions they made."

Griffin said there's lingering concern from downtown business owners about building their businesses back and if something like the riot on May 30 could happen again.

"We as a city never explained where we were flawed and how we could improve upon it," Griffin said.

Tecklenburg, Reynolds and Councilman Peter Shahid disagree.

Reynolds said there's been ongoing discussion and he hasn't fielded a call or text from Griffin about the riot or police department, but has heard from nearly all the rest of the council regularly. He said his letter to the attorney general contains "a lot of misunderstandings" and "misstatements of fact."

Tecklenburg and Shahid pointed to a lengthy July 1 Public Safety Committee meeting in which police response, lessons learned and audio recordings were played.

Shahid said Griffin attended that meeting.

Tecklenburg said the city's been "very transparent," also noting that the public is invited to those meetings.

"I think we've taken a very constructive approach," Tecklenburg said. "If Council member Griffin has any recommendations, he can make them."

Charleston Police Department attorney Heather Mulloy is working on an after-action report, including analysis of body camera footage and interviews with police officers, which is expected to be completed this month.

Shahid, who chairs the city's Public Safety Committee, said Wednesday he was dismayed to see how Griffin handled this, especially because he hasn't brought questions up during council meetings.

"He made some pointed allegations in that letter, and I asked him that if he had credible information of something we did improper, let us know," Shahid said.

Griffin publicized his grievance on his personal Facebook page Tuesday night. Over the past few weeks, Griffin has posted on Facebook that he has requested a litany of discussion items for Tuesday's City Council meeting, including the riot. The agenda has not yet been posted.