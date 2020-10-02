You are the owner of this article.
Charleston City Councilman Karl Brady faces DUI charge

  • Updated
Karl Brady

Charleston City Councilman Karl Brady was charged with DUI Friday morning by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided.  

Charleston City Councilman Karl Brady was charged early Friday morning with a misdemeanor DUI, according to booking information provided on the Charleston County Sheriff's Office website. 

The Sheriff's Office website shows that Brady was booked at 4:16 a.m.

Brady, 37, joined City Council in January after defeating longstanding Councilman Marvin Wagner in representing residents on Johns Island and outer West Ashley in November. 

Brady's cellphone was off Friday morning when The Post and Courier attempted to contact him. He did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelareporter. 

Mikaela Porter joined The Post and Courier in April 2019 and writes about the city of Charleston. Previously, Mikaela reported on breaking news, local government, school issues and community happenings for The Hartford Courant in Hartford, Conn.

