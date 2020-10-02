Charleston City Councilman Karl Brady faces DUI charge

Charleston City Councilman Karl Brady was charged early Friday morning with a misdemeanor DUI, according to booking information provided on the Charleston County Sheriff's Office website.
The Sheriff's Office website shows that Brady was booked at 4:16 a.m.
Brady, 37, joined City Council in January after defeating longstanding Councilman Marvin Wagner in representing residents on Johns Island and outer West Ashley in November.
Brady's cellphone was off Friday morning when The Post and Courier attempted to contact him. He did not respond to a text message seeking comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.