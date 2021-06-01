Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin refuses alcohol breath test, records show

Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin refused to take a sobriety test after initially saying he did not drink alcohol when he was stopped by Berkeley County deputies on May 29, an incident report of his traffic stop and subsequent arrest on a DUI charge shows.

Though Griffin, 26, later acknowledged he had "only one" drink, he also refused to take an alcohol breath test later, prompting deputies to file for his South Carolina driver's license to be suspended.

Sheriff's Cpl. Brandon Vega and other deputies were conducting a sobriety checkpoint on County Line Road in the unincorporated area of Cross about 7:50 p.m. that night and had Griffin pull over after smelling alcohol in the councilman's car.

Vega noted in his incident report that Griffin’s vehicle smelled of alcohol and Griffin had bloodshot, glassy eyes.

When asked how much alcohol he had to drink that evening, Griffin, elected to City Council in November 2017 representing outer West Ashley, responded he had “none,” the report said.

“When I advised Griffin that I can identify the odor of alcohol emanating from his vehicle, he advised ‘Only one,’” according to the report.

Griffin declined to perform a field sobriety test, according to the report. Field sobriety tests typically assess whether people may be under the influence, such as asking a person to walk toe-to-toe in a straight line.

Griffin was booked into the Berkeley County jail about 9:30 p.m. on May 29. He later was released after posting bond.

“Once at the Berkeley County Detention Center, Griffin was offered the opportunity to provide a breath sample with all SLED policies being followed. Griffin subsequently refused to provide a breath sample,” according to the report.

Because he would not allow the alcohol testing, a notice of his license's suspension "was completed and turned in."

The Sheriff’s Office charged Griffin with one count of driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of less than 0.10 percent, records show. It is unclear how the sheriff’s office concluded Griffin’s blood-alcohol level was less than 0.10 percent in the absence of a blood-alcohol test.

Calls to sheriff's officials for answers were not returned on June 1.

The Post and Courier was unable to reach Griffin on June 1; his phone went to voicemail and his mailbox was unable to accept messages. But Griffin wrote on Facebook on May 30 he was innocent.

“I want to go on the record now and proclaim my innocence, as I will be vindicated in court in due time,” according to the post. “I will be making a formal statement this week.”

Griffin is the second Charleston city councilman facing a DUI charge this past year. Councilman Karl Brady was charged in October 2020 with misdemeanor DUI, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. In November, Brady requested a trial on the DUI charge. He pleaded guilty in December.