Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin proclaims innocence after DUI arrest

Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin proclaimed his innocence in a Facebook post the night of May 30 following his arrest the day before on suspicion of DUI.

Griffin was booked into the Berkeley County jail around 9:30 p.m. on May 29 and faces one count of DUI with a blood alcohol level of less than 0.10 percent, records show.

It is illegal to drive in South Carolina with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher.

"I want to thank my family and friends for their overwhelming support today," Griffin wrote in the post. "I want to go on the record now and proclaim my innocence, as I will be vindicated in court in due time. I will be making a formal statement this week."

Further information about his arrest was not available over the Memorial Day weekend.

A Berkeley County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said an incident report would possibly be available on June 2.

The councilman was elected in November of 2017 and represents outer West Ashley. He's faced criticism in recent months after he was accused of speaking with members of the Proud Boys, a far-right hate group, about a rally that was held in downtown Charleston last year.

Griffin denied any association with the group, but a video was released online showing him supporting some of the ideas the group was putting out ahead of the rally. He also was captured on tape demeaning other members of council.

An online petition calling for Griffin’s resignation has received more than 36,000 signatures.