Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin arrested on suspicion of DUI

Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and jail records.

Griffin was booked into the Berkeley County jail around 9:30 p.m. on May 29. He was accused of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of less than .10, according to Berkeley County court records.

It is unlawful to drive in South Carolina with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher.

Griffin, who posted bond, did not immediately respond to a text message and phone call seeking comment.

The councilman was elected in November of 2017 and represents outer West Ashley. He garnered criticism in recent months after he was accused of speaking with members of the Proud Boys, a far-right hate group, about a rally that was held in downtown Charleston last year.

Griffin denied any association with the Proud Boys, but a video was released online showing him supporting some of the ideas the group was putting out ahead of the rally. He also was captured on tape demeaning other members of council.

A petition calling for Griffin's resignation garnered more than 28,000 signatures.