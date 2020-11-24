Charleston city councilman floats idea of West Ashley leaving city, forming new town

A Charleston city councilman said he will lead an effort for West Ashley residents to leave the city and form a new town if city leaders approve a tax hike for next year.

Councilman Harry Griffin, who represents a portion of outer West Ashley east of Highway 61 and north of I-526 as well as north of Bees Ferry Road, told The Post and Courier on Tuesday people in his area of the city are angry and frustrated.

"A lot of people don't feel they get that great of service from the city and they're willing to look at options," Griffin said, noting that trash and garbage services are contracted out.

Griffin said the area may be better served by becoming its own town or joining the St. Andrews Public Service District. He resisted the effort as being described as a secession from the city because it comes across like the group would be trying to start a civil war, which is not the intent.

"West Ashley is 80,000 strong," Griffin said. "That's a significant amount of the tax base and it's about time that our city started acting like it."

Several City Council members contacted by The Post and Courier said they thought the idea was folly.

Under the current budget proposal, a $300,000 home that is owner-occupied in Charleston County, would see an approximate $81 increase in taxes for the year. The same home in Berkeley County would see an approximate $58 increase.

Municipal law attorney Trent Kernodle — who represented James Island residents when they finally formed a new town in 2012 and is now working with residents on Johns Island to form their own town — struggled to find a word to describe the possibility of Griffin's secession idea, looking for a word "to describe something past difficult" before landing on "draconian."

While "theoretically possible" Kernodle said it would be "virtually impossible" for a successful secession vote.

Kernodle said that in addition to collecting signatures from residents wishing to remove their property from the city, there would have to be a citywide vote approving the removal of those properties from the city limits before a town could be formed.

Despite that, Griffin said he thinks it is still worth pursuing.

On Facebook, Griffin said he planned to pose a series of "viable alternatives" to raising property taxes and reducing property tax relief for residents — from selling the Charleston RiverDogs stadium to having city employees pay for parking — and called out other council members' efforts to reduce the tax burden.

"For the few City Councilmembers who are too smart to look at alternatives, I feel sorry for you," Griffin's Facebook post said. "I don't know how you can sleep at night knowing you are screwing over the people you represent."

In a phone call, Griffin said the tax increase and retention of some property tax relief money normally passed on to taxpayers will hurt homeowners.

"For anyone to say that we have to honor our city employees by not cutting pay at all, it's a complete slap in the face to those in the private sector who have had to make so many sacrifices," Griffin said.

The Post and Courier reached out to all members of City Council and the mayor's office for comment.

Councilman Peter Shahid, who also represents residents in West Ashley, called it a "very silly idea that doesn't work or warrant any merit. It won't address the the issues we're facing."

Shahid also called it "insulting" for Griffin to say that anyone on City Council isn't taking their position seriously.

Councilman Keith Waring, who also represents residents in West Ashley, said he understood Griffin's passion but "respectfully" disagreed with him.

"The city's been around since 1670, it's had difficult budgets in the past and we'll work through this one as well," Waring said.

Councilman Robert Mitchell said City Council is in a position to make tough decisions and the budget vote this year is one of them — "That's what we're here for," Mitchell said.

Councilmen Ross Appel and Jason Sakran declined to comment.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, through a city spokesman, declined to comment.

Council members Marie Delcioppo, Kevin Shealy, Karl Brady, William Dudley Gregorie and Mike Seekings did not respond to requests seeking comment.