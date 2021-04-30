Charleston City Council will return to in-person meetings in late May

Charleston's elected leaders will begin holding in-person meetings again in late May, and they plan to take the show on the road through the rest of the summer.

Mayor John Tecklenburg and the 12 members of the City Council voted unanimously this week to reopen their meetings to constituents who want to meet face to face, and they asked city staff to find several venues throughout Charleston that can hold more people than city hall.

The first meeting to be held in person is May 27.

It's been more than a year since City Council and many other local governments throughout South Carolina stopped gathering in person due to the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Over that time, Charleston's leaders successfully held hundreds of committee meetings, public hearings and council gatherings online over Zoom. But with vaccines now available to everyone over the age of 16 and the number of coronavirus cases continuing to drop, the council members decided it was time to reconvene in person.

"I just think that we ought to get back to meeting with the public," said Councilman Keith Waring, who represents a section of West Ashley. "We just need to get back and be more transparent."

"It just doesn't feel fair to meet and not be able to face our constituents," added Councilman Harry Griffin, who represents outer West Ashley.

Several council members were already preparing for that move this month. Four of them, including Waring and Griffin, gathered in city hall for the council meeting on April 27.

The city's staff recently studied how many people they could fit into city hall while still providing some room for social-distancing. They determined it could fit roughly 25 people while still providing 3 feet of separation among the attendees.

The mayor, however, suggested a different strategy. Tecklenburg proposed holding the upcoming council meetings at other venues that can safely accommodate more people.

The council did not decide what locations they will use yet, but they discussed the possibility of holding meetings at the James Island Recreation Complex, the Bees Landing Recreation Center, the Daniel Island Community Recreation Center and the Charleston Gaillard Center.

The council members may soon be gathering together again for the meetings, but that doesn't mean that every Charleston resident will need to.

The city's technology department is trying to determine if they can continue to use Zoom during the in-person meetings too.

Tecklenburg explained that streaming the meetings through that online service made it easier for city residents to listen into the city council discussions, which is why he'd like to keep it around.

"If we can figure out a way to keep that alive, we can increase public participation," Tecklenburg said.