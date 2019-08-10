As Charleston City Council scrutinizes Mayor John Tecklenburg’s expenses, a review of council members' spending shows they have differing views of using taxpayer money to pay for upward of $100,000 for travel, The Post and Courier has learned.

Since January 2016, when Tecklenburg took office, council members have spent $102,614.39 on hotels, travel and meals, mostly to attend conferences across the country, according to records obtained by the newspaper through a Freedom of Information Act request. Some council members were reimbursed by the city; others paid their own way.

The newspaper reviewed hundreds of pages of council expense records.

A breakdown of the $102,614.39 spent for council travel shows 2016 was a relatively expensive year, with more than $36,000 spent on trips to Washington, D.C.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Pittsburgh.

In 2017, some council members traveled to Washington, Hilton Head and Charlotte, and last year, they traveled to Washington, Hilton Head and Los Angeles. So far this year, some council members have traveled to Washington.

During that time, Councilman Robert Mitchell received the most travel reimbursement, at least $5,302 for travel to Washington, Pittsburgh, Charlotte and Los Angeles, mostly for conferences held by the National League of Cities.

Mitchell said he thought that taxpayer money was spent wisely because the conferences' courses have guided him in his leadership. Some courses included a luncheon for the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials and Civil Discourse in the Face of Incivility.

"That's how we learn and bring back to the city," Mitchell said. "There was a lot of municipal training courses. The hours spent were all well spent. We're not just going to conferences to go to conferences."

Mitchell said the city has scaled back its funding for council travel since 2008, when some members took as many as four trips a year. He said the city ordinance limiting council travel expenditure has had a drawback: Some council members have eaten rather unhealthily because the allotment for meals averages about $44 a day.

Second in spending was Councilman James Lewis, who was reimbursed at least $3,850 to attend many of the same conferences as Mitchell.

Lewis attended a luncheon for the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials and sat in on classes such as Making Robert's Rules Work for You and Dynamic Decision Making in Complex Environments, The Role of City Leaders in Public Sector Retirement, The Ethical Leader: Rules and Tools, and Civil Discourse in the Face of Incivility.

Lewis also said those conferences benefited both the city and his constituents.

"It was all done within budget," Lewis said. "If we were overspending, they (the clerks) would let us know."

Third was Councilman Peter Shahid, who was reimbursed $2,877 for travel to Washington, Pittsburgh, Charlotte and Los Angeles. As a new councilman, Shahid said he saw value in the courses he attended, which included Congratulations, You Got Elected: Now What?; Thriving Cities: Building Skills to Create a Culture of Health Where We Live, Learn, Work & Play; and Strengthening Your Systems for Engagement.

Shahid said he took courses geared toward his public service. As a result, he advocated for the creation of the city's budget committee after learning other cities have similar setups. He also learned about revitalizing neighborhoods and used that in his role as chair of the West Ashley Revitalization Commission.

Of the 12 serving council members, only three — William Dudley Gregorie, Mike Seekings and Bill Moody — didn't seek any travel reimbursement.

Seekings said he made it a personal policy to not use taxpayer money for travel and hasn't in the past 10 years. He has paid his own way to a conference in Washington and to join the city's 2018 trip to the Netherlands to study how that low-lying nation manages flooding.

"It's the right thing to do," Seekings said. "I don't think the city should be spending money on City Council travel. It's a part-time job." Council members are paid $15,000 a year.

Moody also said he doesn't think it's right for taxpayers to pay for his travel, but he doesn't mind if others on the council do.

"It's part of my civic duty," he said, "and I can afford it."

Gregorie said he rarely attends conferences because he doesn't see a need: "As a veteran manager, I've attended hundreds of them in my career. It's not something I find to be that useful for me."

The records also showed this level of spending by other council members, including: Marvin Wagner ($2,454); Keith Waring ($1,576); Carol Jackson ($1,381); Kevin Shealy ($1,211); Gary White ($823) and Harry Griffin ($753).

The council discussion over Tecklenburg's spending has revolved less around the total amount spent than on his spending on related to his wife and on the 90th birthday of a former Charleston city councilman. A recent audit found some questionable purchases and a need to instruct newly elected city officials on proper spending and reimbursement procedures.

The audit also found no evidence Tecklenburg engaged in self-dealing, but City Council is expected to continue its discussion when its Audit Committee meets next on Aug. 19.

The scrutiny on spending comes as Tecklenburg is seeking a second term on Nov. 5. His challengers include three council members — Seekings, White and Griffin — as well as former Councilman Maurice Washington and residents Sheri Irwin Michelle Renée Orth. Resident Will Freeman, who announced his intention to run for mayor, pulled out of the race on Friday.