Charleston City Council to vote on two sea rise response regulations

Charleston City Council members this week are poised to vote on two regulations that would address sea level rise and development.

One measure, called a freeboard requirement, was hotly contested in the months leading up to the last city election.

If a Charleston homeowner in a flood-prone area suffers damage that costs more than half the value of the home — from flooding, fire or something else — the owner is supposed to elevate the home 1 foot above the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s standards when rebuilding. Depending on the location, FEMA’s minimum level could be as much as 15 feet above sea level.

Last year, a proposal to increase the freeboard rule from 1 foot to 2 feet was put on hold. Several attempts to vote on the measure were made during last year's election cycle.

Councilman Keith Waring, who represents West Ashley residents largely in the area between Savannah Highway, Ashley River Road, Magnolia Road and just west of Interstate 526, didn't want to raise the requirements again. He said it posed a financial burden to people who might not have the means to elevate their homes.

Ahead of Tuesday's vote, the approach has changed.

Matt Fountain, the city's Stormwater Management director, said Thursday that there's interest in setting different standards for new residential development and any non-residential properties being redeveloped in flood-prone areas. In that case, those buildings would be required to be raised 2 feet above FEMA standards. The requirement for current residential homes would stay the same.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said Friday that the new proposal takes the issues raised last year into account.

"Most of the discussion last year that led to some disagreement about the best path forward was a concern over existing homes," Tecklenburg said. "So this takes that off the table for now."

The other measure up for vote Tuesday is the approval of stormwater manual regulations, lauded by flood activists but causing concern for the building community. The stormwater manual is a set of requirements for developers to meet before and during construction. It outlines what developers need to do to receive certain design and inspection approvals.

The manual accounts for 2 feet of sea level rise, Fountain said.

"We want developments to keep working 50 years from now not just in today's conditions," Fountain said.

In October, Councilman Harry Griffin proposed a citywide ordinance to ban the use of fill and build development in the city. Fill and build is most commonly known as trucking in soil from one area and building up an area so it won't flood. It often has major impacts for neighboring properties. In December, Griffin pulled his proposal, opting instead to see the restrictions outlined in the stormwater manual.

Tecklenburg said the reason both issues will be discussed and voted on is because, if approved, they would both go into effect on the same day — July 1. He described them as "positive steps" for the city.

The stormwater manual's approach to fill and build for areas known to flood, simply put is: if there's standing water on a person's property, it can't be displaced onto a neighboring one.

There's a slope requirement: for every 1 foot of elevation, there must be 3 feet of horizontal soil.

If a homeowner wants to build up 1 foot higher than a neighboring property, there's a buffer requirement between the two properties. Any impervious areas require water to be routed to a stormwater line.

Soil would need to be broken up with rototillers before introducing vegetation to prove it is not hard-packed fill dirt or sand.

"What we tried to do is regulate all the negative impacts of fill," Fountain said. "This is a flat area. It's low, it's wet, it's flat. There's a lot of places the water can't go once it goes off your property."

Fountain said the new updates received support from the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce but has met resistance from the Charleston Home Builders Association.

Patrick Arnold, executive director of the association, said there's a "couple hundred" concerns that should be addressed and shouldn't be rushed.

"The impasse is that the city engineering staff doesn't have the time and resources to iron out technical issues as quick as politics wants it," Arnold said.

Betty Niermann, a senior civil engineer with Seamon Whiteside, said it isn't clear what engineers or builders will need to show the city when a property meets the new requirements.

"The city has told us that these are the requirements and promised technical bulletins, or descriptions and examples of how to provide the information they are requesting," Niermann said. "We don't know when they will be available or if they will be prior to the adoption of the manual."

There's also the issue of applying downtown standards — an urban and mostly built-up area — to all of Charleston, Niermann said.

For Susan Lyons of the activist group Groundswell, the new manual puts needed responsibility on builders after years of flooding exacerbated by development.

"We are all going to have to pay to protect the city," Lyons said. "Builders are benefiting from all of this and they are going to have to give a little."

Lyons said this manual has been over a year in the works and engineers had time to weigh in on the changes.

Last week, the City Council received a comprehensive overview of the drainage improvement projects underway, sustainability goals and a high-level overview of an upcoming vulnerability assessment.

Mark Wilbert, the city's chief resilience officer, said the city is on the cusp of releasing a nearly 200-page report on it's vulnerability. The assessment was done by North Carolina-based UNC Asheville's National Environmental Modeling and Analysis Center+FernLeaf. FernLeaf has done work in Tallahassee, Fla., North Carolina and the National Wildlife Foundation.

Matt Hutchinson with FernLeaf said the city is vulnerable to nine hazards, four of which are due to flooding and six of the nine are climate-related.

One finding shows that 87 percent of homes citywide are vulnerable to storm surge and 88 percent of city properties are vulnerable to earthquakes. Additionally, 65 percent of jobs citywide are impacted by flooding on the peninsula. Hutchinson said nearly all of the city's public housing is vulnerable to storm surge.

The Army Corps of Engineers peninsula protection plan is expected in April with a "tentative selective plan" that would be tweaked over the next year. Wilbert said if planning, finances and Congressional approval happens, the earliest construction could begin is 2025.