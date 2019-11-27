A proposed affordable housing apartment building in the area of Lee, Hanover and Aiken streets will be named after one of Charleston's longest-serving city councilman, James Lewis.

After nearly 24 years of service as a councilman, Lewis — nicknamed by some in the community as Mr. Piggly Wiggly for his years working in the dairy section of the former Meeting Street grocery store — will finish his final term over the next month.

In a close but unsuccessful reelection runoff bid, Lewis lost his council seat to Jason Sakran.

On Tuesday night, City Council voted unanimously to change the name of the proposed 62-unit affordable housing building from Cooper Crest Apartments to one that bears Lewis' name. The city owns the property and is leasing it to Charlotte-based Flatiron Partners LLC and Mount Pleasant-based Classic Development Co. LLC, which will develop the property and lease to tenants.

City spokesman Jack O'Toole said developers are expected to break ground by the end of 2020 and the design will be similar to the Grace Homes. It will include a mix of size spaces. The lease is for 60 years. After that, the management of the property will be turned back to the city, meaning the development is designed to be permanent affordable housing. O'Toole said the expected opening is 20 to 24 months after the groundbreaking.

The city has allocated $6 million for the project and another $1.9 million for drainage and utilities.

Originally, Councilman William Dudley Gregorie, who chairs the city's Recreation Committee, wanted to have Stoney Field renamed after Lewis, but complications with renaming the space opened up the ideas to other facilities in the city.

Gregorie described Lewis as the council's "moral compass."

Fellow Councilman Keith Waring described Lewis as a "voice for the voiceless" and a man who brought humanity to the council. He advocated for the people who couldn't make City Council meetings because they worked second or overnight shifts.

Lewis was all smiles after Tuesday night's council meeting.

"I'm very excited. I was very surprised," Lewis said. "One thing I worked hard for was affordable housing."

Lewis said, though his tenure on City Council comes to a close, it isn't the end of his civic involvement. He's asked to be included on the city's commission on housing affordability.

While the practice of naming streets and other public sites after living figures has drawn controversy at times, Charleston has a few precedents in this area, including the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park on the Ashley River, Riley Waterfront Park on the Cooper River and the W.L. Stephens Pool in West Ashley, which was named after a city councilman who served for 35 years.