To tackle some of Charleston's neighborhood flooding over the next year, City Council set aside $1 million solely for smaller-scale drainage projects while it juggles nearly a half-dozen multimillion-dollar capital improvement projects.

Last week, City Council approved a nearly $206 million budget for 2020. For the first time, it earmarked funding for neighborhood initiatives, city Stormwater Management Director Matthew Fountain said.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, after winning reelection in November, identified flooding as the city's No. 1 priority.

There are five projects nearly ready to go, targeting areas in West Ashley and James Island. The estimated total cost is between $400,000 and $500,000. That will leave about a half-million more for projects in other neighborhoods.

"We're getting more systematic and methodical to use money in the best places," Fountain said.

In West Ashley, the city has identified four roads: Lord Calvert Drive, Grech Street in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood, William Ackerman Lane behind the South Windermere Shopping Center and Dunoon Drive in the Shadowmoss neighborhood.

The city recently awarded a contract to Charleston-based GulfStream Construction to replace a failed, undersized pipe on Lord Calvert Drive with a bigger one so the road and yards can drain better, Fountain said. Construction is expected to begin in January.

Over the past few years, the city has acquired land around Grech Street through property easements so it could address backyard flooding in the area. Contractors will remove some fencing and trees, and the city will build a new drainage system to connect with the neighborhood's existing one. City staff expects work to begin there in late January or early February.

William Ackerman Lane — the only way into and out of the Confederate Circle neighborhood behind the South Windermere Shopping Center — sees tidal flooding regularly, especially when the tide hits 7 feet, Fountain said. The area has been visited by state Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, and her Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Task Force Committee.

Plans for that road include a new berm and installing a check valve to keep tidal flooding off the road, Fountain said. The target start date for that project is late January or early February.

Dunoon Drive in the Shadowmoss neighborhood of West Ashley is "another area where there's some really bad backyard flooding," Fountain said. This summer, the city demolished 32 Bridge Pointe Townhomes in the neighborhood after they repeatedly flooded. The Federal Emergency Management Agency gave the city a $3 million grant to tear them down.

Plans for Dunoon Drive include a new storm drainage system that would tie into the neighborhood's existing drainage system. The project is expected to go to bids in January, and work is targeted to begin around March or April, Fountain said.

On James Island, city staff have received reports of a sinkhole and flooding along Rivers Point Row due to a failed pipe. The staff want to reline and repair the drainage system there. They have identified a low bidder for the contract job and City Council is expected to review the low bidder and award a contract in January. Work is expected to begin in late January or early February.

"There's probably another five decent projects identified," Fountain said. "We're coming up with costs for those, but we're not at the stage of planning for construction."

The city hired Los Angeles-based AECOM as a program management consultant in January and tasked the group to evaluate and prioritize flooding projects in the city.

When completed, a plan, similar to one done in San Francisco, is expected to show the costs and benefits to different flood-prone-area projects, but also take into consideration the commercial development impacted, as well as lower-socioeconomic neighborhoods and environmental impacts. It also includes feedback from those involved in the city's stormwater manual update and recommendations from Dutch Dialogues. Draft results are expected in the spring.

Earlier this year, Dutch flooding experts analyzed the city's flooding issues on Johns Island, in the medical district downtown, on the East Side and in West Ashley, and made a series of recommendations to tackle them. The Dutch Dialogues experts have also worked with leaders in Bridgeport, Conn., and New Orleans, La.

While the city flags smaller neighborhood flooding projects through the $1 million set aside, leaders will monitor six major drainage projects, too.

The Spring/Fishburne stormwater storage tunnel is expected to be completed in 2020 while work continues between the crosstown bridges. Charleston residents can expect to see cranes between the T. Allen Legare and Ashley River Memorial bridges over the next two years.

The first phase of the Low Battery heightening project is expected to be completed next year, and another 1,000-foot stretch to begin, as well.

Extension of the medical district tunnel is slated to start in fall 2020.

Construction on the four-year Market Street drainage and street improvements also is scheduled to begin next year and will include installation of Dominion power lines underground and improvements to Charleston Water System water and sewer lines.

Street improvements to King and Huger streets will begin this summer and through the fall and a pump station will be installed later in the year.