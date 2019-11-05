Charleston City Council will include several new faces in January as two incumbents lost their reelection bids.
Who will represent the West Side is still up in the air.
A runoff race will take place Nov. 19 for the District 3 race between longstanding incumbent James Lewis and newcomer Jason Sakran.
The new council shifts away from some of Mayor John Tecklenburg's dissenters.
The winners are:
- Marie Delcioppo in the 1st District representing Daniel Island and a slice of downtown.
- Newcomer Karl Brady in the 5th District representing Johns Island and West Ashley.
- Incumbent Keith Waring in the 7th District representing a portion of West Ashley.
- Incumbent Peter Shahid in the 9th District representing a portion of West Ashley.
- Newcomer Ross Appel representing the 11th District, a portion of West Ashley and Johns Island.
Incumbents Marvin Wagner and Bill Moody lost their reelection bids. Delcioppo will be the second woman serve on the current council makeup, alongside Carol Jackson.
The winners will be sworn in during a January ceremony, and will join Council members Kevin Shealy, Robert Mitchell, William Dudley Gregorie, Harry Griffin and Jackson. Mike Seekings will continue to serve on council if he doesn't win the runoff election for mayor.