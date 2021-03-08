Charleston City Council redistricting likely disrupted by census delays

The city of Charleston planned to redraw its 12 City Council districts this year, shaking up the elected body and potentially influencing its diversity.

But significant delays with the U.S. census are now expected to disrupt the city's plans to recast its voting map to account for the dramatic changes in Charleston's population over the past decade.

The Census Bureau recently informed state leaders that South Carolina may not receive the data needed for the redistricting effort until the end of September.

That schedule could make it impossible for Charleston's elected leaders to reshape the lines for their council seats and adequately inform voters of the changes ahead of the city's Nov. 7 election.

"Not only do you need the data but you also need time to hold public hearings," said Frank Rainwater, director of the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, which is in charge of managing the census data for the state. "It's really impractical to get it done in that timeline."

Even if City Council could agree on how to reconfigure the voting districts in a month, it would cause chaos when it comes to conducting the elections.

Candidates in Charleston are required to file for their council races by early August. That means the people running for six council spots this year could apply to run for one seat and end up living in a different district once the voting lines are reset.

Charleston is not alone in facing that dilemma. Other municipalities in South Carolina that separate their council seats into single member districts will also need to grapple with the issue ahead of their elections in the fall. That includes major cities like Columbia and Rock Hill.

The unprecedented delays with the census leave elected leaders in Charleston and those cities with two options: Proceed with the elections using the current voting maps or try to push back the elections, giving themselves more time to address the lines before voters go to the polls.

The Municipal Association of South Carolina, which represents 271 towns and cities in the state, believes the problems with the census give local officials a "good-faith" reason to set a new election date.

Scott Slatton, a spokesman for the Municipal Association, said the group is already in discussions with Rock Hill's leaders about whether they want to postpone the election there.

An enormous power

Redistricting provides a once-in-a-decade opportunity for elected officials to choose their voters. And in Charleston, that enormous power falls to the incumbents on City Council.

Using the new census data, the council members can slice up the city with surgical precision, separating voters into districts that will be used in elections over the next 10 years. It's the same process that state lawmakers will undertake early next year when they carve out new legislative and congressional seats for South Carolina.

In the past, Charleston's city leaders were given ample time to analyze the census data and rework the voting districts ahead of their off-year elections. In 2011, for instance, Charleston's council received the new census data in March, and they agreed on a new voting map by May.

That provided political candidates with enough time to file for the correct council races. It also gave voters several months to learn which district they live in and get acquainted with who they could cast a ballot for.

Charleston Councilman Mike Seekings, who represents the lower half of the peninsula, took part in the city's last redistricting effort. The process, he said, took several months even with the council working cooperatively.

"If we don't get the data until the end of September, I can't imagine that we can get all of that accomplished," Seekings said.

Seekings, who is up for reelection in November, is unsure what the city should do at this point about the census delays. He wants to hear from the city's attorneys on whether it is even legal for the council to set a new election date.

Even without the new population data in hand, Seekings said the council needs to discuss redistricting soon. The issue, he said, is vital to voters in Charleston where the population has expanded dramatically in recent years.

A changing population

The primary purpose of redrawing voting maps is to make sure that each district includes a similar number of people. In Charleston, the process ensures that voters have an equal voice on the City Council.

It's unclear at this point exactly how much the populations have changed in Charleston's 12 voting districts since they were established a decade ago. But there's reason to believe the council could dramatically reshuffle the district lines moving forward.

Charleston's Planning Department estimates the number of residents in the city increased from roughly 120,000 people in 2010 to over 156,000 people last year.

Thousands of new arrivals moved into West Ashley, James Island and the Charleston peninsula. The populations in those areas of the city, where most of the current council members live, grew 18 percent to 24 percent, according to the city's estimates.

But the rate of growth has been much higher in the outlying areas of the city. The number of city residents on Johns Island, Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula are estimated to have doubled in the past 10 years or come close to that.

As a result, voters living in those areas could push the city's leaders to dedicate two council seats focused almost exclusively on those regions.

The voting district that covers Daniel Island currently includes part of the Charleston peninsula as well. And the council seat for Johns Island incorporates a large chunk of outer West Ashley.

Those potential shifts could change the very makeup of City Council, but geographic considerations are not the only thing the city will need to account for.

A 'pivotal moment' for diversity

The decisions made during redistricting will also help decide whether Charleston's council becomes less diverse in the coming years.

Charleston currently has three Black members on City Council, and all three of them represent districts where Black voters either made up the majority in 2011 or significantly influenced council elections in those areas.

Councilman William Dudley Gregorie represents one of those districts, which covers the West Side of the peninsula and a small part of James Island. He's hopeful that his colleagues will adequately consider how the city's new voting maps will affect Black representation after this year.

Still, it could be hard for council members to set up as many districts where Black voters hold significant sway. The city's overall population in recent years has become whiter and wealthier.

In 2010, Black residents made up 25 percent of the city's overall population, but the most recent census estimates now put that number at 21 percent. It's part of a historical decline since 1960, when Black Charlestonians made up more than half of all city residents.

"It is a very pivotal moment in the city's history, particularly as it relates to African American leadership," said Gregorie, who is also up for reelection this year.

This will also mark the first time in recent history that Charleston's elected leaders will redraw the city's voting districts without federal officials looking over their shoulders.

For decades, the city was required to get its redistricting plans cleared by the U.S. Department of Justice, which was in charge of reviewing changes in cities, counties and states that had a history of suppressing Black votes.

Justice Department officials often used that process to push local governments to create so-called minority-majority districts where Black voters could pick a candidate of their choice. But that oversight role ended in 2013 as a result of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gutted part of the Voting Rights Act.

Citizens and voting rights groups can still challenge the city's redistricting plan in court if they think it violates that federal law. But Gregorie and others don't think that will be necessary.

Gregorie said he believes Charleston has made big strides toward recognizing its racist past. He noted the City Council's vote to apologize for the city's role in the American slave trade, the decision to remove the John C. Calhoun monument, the funding of the International African American Museum and the creation of a new city commission focused on racial conciliation.

"I think we've got a council that is sensitive and understands," Gregorie said.